MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,496. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

