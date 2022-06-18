Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

