Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.