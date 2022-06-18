Morgan Stanley Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, June 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.