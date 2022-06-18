Morgan Stanley Cuts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €10.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €10.70 ($11.15) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CRARY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.02) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of CRARY opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.78. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

