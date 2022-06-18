Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,285,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

