M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,360 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

