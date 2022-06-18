M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NYSE STT opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

