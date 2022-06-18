M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after buying an additional 2,808,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,351,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

