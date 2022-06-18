M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 2.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.