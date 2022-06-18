M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.36 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $158.12. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

