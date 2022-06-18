Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.8% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.