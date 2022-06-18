Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 54,947 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,947 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 2.9% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.