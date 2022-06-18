Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.41.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

