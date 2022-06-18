Namecoin Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00006674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $10,464.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00618807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00291648 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

