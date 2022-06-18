National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the 1st quarter worth $1,547,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in National Bank during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in National Bank by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

