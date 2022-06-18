Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NHTC opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,143.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

