Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NHTC opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,143.02%.
About Natural Health Trends (Get Rating)
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Health Trends (NHTC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.