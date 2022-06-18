Navios Maritime’s (NM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:NM opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($2.19). Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 373.27% and a net margin of 18.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 1,017.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 423,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 185,371 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 541,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

