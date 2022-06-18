NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.32 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $95.32 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,445.67 or 1.00106131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00120395 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

