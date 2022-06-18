NestEGG Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $15,716.37 and $1.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00128091 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

