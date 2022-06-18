Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.