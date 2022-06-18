Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 78,478 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.95 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

