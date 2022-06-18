Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.95 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBH. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

