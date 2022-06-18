Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $9.61 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.66. 8,393,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

