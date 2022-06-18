Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $380.30 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.25 and its 200-day moving average is $524.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

