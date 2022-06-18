Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 979,930 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. 10,256,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

