Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,491,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.69. 1,048,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,725. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.18.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.