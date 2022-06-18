Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $113.99. 4,626,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,302. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.81. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.