Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 281,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $178.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,867. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.33 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

