Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,968,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

