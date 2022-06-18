Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.33. 469,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

