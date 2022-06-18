Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $31.88. 11,791,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

