New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 5,910 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

S&P Global stock opened at $319.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

