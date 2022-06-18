New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $144.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.62 and its 200-day moving average is $163.31. The company has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.69 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

