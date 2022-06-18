New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $10.11 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 184,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $206.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.36.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.