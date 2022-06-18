New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.87. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

