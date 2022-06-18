New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $9.84 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

TXN opened at $150.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.