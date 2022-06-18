New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

UPS opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.13. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.