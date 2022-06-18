New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,340,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,593,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

