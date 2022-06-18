New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,300 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.37 and its 200 day moving average is $194.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

