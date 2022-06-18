New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

