New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

