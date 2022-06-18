New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.76

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

