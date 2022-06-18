New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

