Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $131,148.00

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $131,148.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

