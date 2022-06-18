NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

