NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.81 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

