Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 26.7% This Week

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $8.86 million and $215,959.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $987.92 or 0.05174761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00241331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00618807 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00542227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00071875 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,027,625,790 coins and its circulating supply is 9,460,625,790 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

