Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,821,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 6,994,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58,218.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nongfu Spring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NNFSF opened at $5.10 on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water beverages, sparkling flavored beverages, coffee beverages, and plant-based yogurt products, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

