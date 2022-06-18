Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Lowered by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $195.36. 637,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,865. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $195.09 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.71.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.